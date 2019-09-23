As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Gofen & Glossberg Raised Holding; Stralem & Co Decreased Its Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) as Share Price Rose

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 8,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 150,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.77M, up from 141,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 9,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 38,410 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 47,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94 million shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 7,718 shares to 411,432 shares, valued at $53.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 7,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,372 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Group Incorporated Pcl owns 4.28 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Iberiabank Corp invested in 0.86% or 51,269 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Trust Co has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Exchange Cap Mngmt holds 1.18% or 28,911 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.69% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has invested 1.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bryn Mawr holds 0.03% or 3,807 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bellecapital Limited invested in 1.53% or 16,258 shares. Century Inc has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 5,324 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com. 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 4,432 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Stephens Mngmt Gru Ltd owns 680 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Arrow Fin Corporation stated it has 31,752 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addenda Cap Inc owns 62,459 shares. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hightower Tru Svcs Lta reported 41,254 shares stake. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,918 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.74% or 40,000 shares. Northeast Mngmt owns 345,544 shares or 4.76% of their US portfolio. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Co Ca reported 4.14% stake. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp, a Arizona-based fund reported 335 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Co reported 670,485 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 2.24% or 112,345 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt has 21,589 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 23,181 were reported by Brick Kyle Associate. Capital Counsel Lc invested in 819,543 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 87,200 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company has 2.93% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 628,993 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.