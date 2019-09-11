As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered by $1.56 Million Its Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Somerset Group Cut Its Holding by $715,560

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 79,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66M, down from 89,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $153.43. About 4.38 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.42. About 1.64M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,240 shares to 159,550 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,060 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability reported 5,495 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,681 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd, New York-based fund reported 627,482 shares. Light Street Mgmt Limited Co invested in 187,990 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Artisan Prns Partnership invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Biondo Inv Advsrs stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Veritable Lp reported 19,584 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt owns 814,193 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,306 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 30,304 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 53,300 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 700,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability reported 5,524 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 8,172 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $182.93M for 191.79 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

