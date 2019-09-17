As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Fulton Bank Has Lowered Its Stake; Omers Administration Has Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $3.68 Million as Market Value Rose

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,125 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 18,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $152.65. About 2.45M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 17,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 454,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.34 million, down from 472,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $221.95. About 1.36M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,988 shares to 108,406 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VVIAX) by 48,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.39M for 190.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 690,476 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Winslow Capital Lc reported 3.74M shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. 8,769 were reported by Orrstown Financial Service. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 103,199 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Crestwood Lc holds 17,806 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 745,008 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 7,345 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corporation owns 0.26% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 225,853 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 92,609 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 2,813 shares. Yhb Advisors Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1,433 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 29,874 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co has 0.35% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bryn Mawr reported 0.03% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co has 16,882 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Tru holds 17,308 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 4,011 shares. Hallmark Cap, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,021 shares. Boston Family Office Llc holds 0.98% or 46,230 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 1.16% or 97,267 shares in its portfolio. 179,830 were accumulated by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 68 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alley Co Ltd Co owns 26,443 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,979 shares. Altavista Wealth has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,101 shares. Westwood Holding Group Inc Inc owns 455,841 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,198 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.29% or 7,442 shares in its portfolio.

