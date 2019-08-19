As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $505,284; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 110,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.47 million, down from 113,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 2.94 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $131.99. About 1.78 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 14,171 shares. Moreover, Advisory Inc has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,785 shares. Texas-based Mcgowan Group Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Finemark Financial Bank reported 75,998 shares. Renaissance Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.77M shares. Washington Comml Bank owns 24,323 shares. Iberiabank invested in 1.3% or 80,432 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability owns 196,680 shares. 4,800 were reported by Glovista Ltd Liability. Pinnacle Advisory Group, Maryland-based fund reported 6,948 shares. De Burlo Grp holds 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,000 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Fosun, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 4,265 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communications Ltd accumulated 0.49% or 3,000 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management reported 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,907 shares to 20,291 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 49,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 1,973 shares to 227,129 shares, valued at $35.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 38,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,049 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 399.06 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). King Wealth accumulated 35,690 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 31,791 are held by Bb&T. Aldebaran Fincl Inc holds 1.36% or 12,220 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 0.01% or 242 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 1.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,665 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Company invested 1.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Scholtz And Lc stated it has 3.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 712,110 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). St Johns Investment Limited holds 0.65% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,271 shares. Compton Ri holds 4,610 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

