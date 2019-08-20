As Salesforce.Com Com Usd0.001 (CRM) Shares Declined, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lowered Its Position by $483,954; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose While Farmstead Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Usd0.001 (CRM) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 3,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 627,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.37M, down from 630,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.32M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.15M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Bahamas-based Key Gp (Cayman) has invested 0.25% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc owns 5,469 shares. First Mercantile owns 0.14% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 8,446 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 39,145 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0.15% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fifth Third Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,786 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Lp holds 935,173 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 74,534 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kbc Grp Nv has 0.17% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.05% or 93,285 shares in its portfolio.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc Com Cl A by 1.31M shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $39.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NYSE:TMUS) by 340,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 404.28 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 953,394 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 72,113 shares. Advisory Services Networks Lc owns 25,731 shares. 711,306 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Bain Pub Equity Management Limited Liability invested 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited, Texas-based fund reported 87,425 shares. Ima Wealth has 13 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd, California-based fund reported 334,986 shares. Webster Bank N A accumulated 33,034 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Marsico Cap Lc invested in 6.15% or 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested in 1.03% or 68,881 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Notis reported 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glynn Mgmt Lc reported 278,983 shares.