As Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Murphy Capital Management Upped Its Position; Greenlight Capital Has Increased Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) as Share Price Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $154.5. About 7.21 million shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 1.24M shares traded or 31.82% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $735,149. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $811,530. 14,897 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock or 846 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 7,849 shares to 120,941 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.