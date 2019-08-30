As Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Twin Tree Management LP Increased Holding by $22.58 Million; Baskin Financial Services Boosted Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stake by $326,754

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 613.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 142,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 166,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32 million, up from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $154.75. About 4.80M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 6,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 291,784 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83 million, up from 285,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 622,474 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:MO) by 319,200 shares to 807,000 shares, valued at $46.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H&R Block Inc. (Call) (NYSE:HRB) by 110,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp..