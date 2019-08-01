As Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Has Cut Its Holding; Accredited Investors Increases Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 98.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 986,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 18,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.73. About 7.25 million shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 3.33M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 947 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 11,680 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 27,452 shares. Korea Corp invested 0.59% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Polaris Greystone Finance Gru invested in 1,382 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bancshares Hapoalim Bm holds 3.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 83,835 shares. Cwm Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,338 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh holds 0.69% or 6,938 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.77% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,941 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 2,680 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4.27M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.2% or 519,006 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc invested in 24,968 shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 424.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 510 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 250,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $795,000 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 6. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Shares for $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe. Harris Parker sold $1.03 million worth of stock or 6,331 shares. $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 436,823 are held by Cibc Corp. Stone Run Ltd Liability invested in 4,050 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Waverton Invest Limited has invested 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 55,470 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Atlas Browninc stated it has 20,927 shares. 187,501 are held by Advisors Asset Management. Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 2,158 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,769 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Vontobel Asset Management holds 0.01% or 10,099 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment reported 2,042 shares. Dumont & Blake Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.64% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 18,850 shares. Intact Invest Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cove Street Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $496.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 5,074 shares to 8,632 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 243,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).