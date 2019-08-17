As Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Market Value Declined, Hap Trading Has Upped Its Stake by $1.98 Million; Tremblant Capital Group Increases Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ)

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 919.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 247,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 274,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 26,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Co Of Nevada holds 0.33% or 28,041 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Inc stated it has 2,765 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd owns 58,214 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ballentine Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 8,294 shares in its portfolio. Wafra owns 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 27,702 shares. Nikko Asset Americas holds 2.09% or 500,856 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Intersect Capital Ltd Liability has 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artisan Prns Partnership has 64,743 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 95,724 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Ally Fincl owns 12,000 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Counselors Inc accumulated 0.44% or 64,902 shares. Macquarie Group has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (Call) (NYSE:NKE) by 113,300 shares to 31,500 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Call) by 175,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 47,687 shares to 188,088 shares, valued at $85.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 576,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (NYSE:PGR).