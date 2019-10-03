As Saic (SAIC) Shares Rose, Ack Asset Management Lowered Position by $7.70 Million; Quantitative Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) by $1.44 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) by 136.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 24,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 43,066 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 1.26 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Saic (SAIC) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 104,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.15 million, down from 254,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Saic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 157,805 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY NET INCOME 34.4B YUAN; 23/04/2018 – SAIC GETS $73M TASK ORDER BY SPAWAR; 03/04/2018 – SAIC MOTOR SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLES SALES UP 10.06 PCT Y/Y; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 579,292 shares to 338,668 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) by 49,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,161 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Massive Market Game Changers You May Have Missed – The Motley Fool Canada” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Canadians: These 3 Dividend Titans Have a Payout Streak of up to 190 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why TD Ameritrade, Bausch Health, and Aurora Cannabis Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Great Income Picks for 2020 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 27, 2019.