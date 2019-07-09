As Saia (SAIA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stock Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Cut Position by $1.73 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 115,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 536,676 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 79,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,020 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68M, down from 401,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 38,945 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 877,291 are held by Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 25,848 are owned by Gotham Asset Limited Liability. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Vanguard Gp accumulated 4.26 million shares. Research Global Invsts accumulated 543,700 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability owns 20,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corp has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.61% or 883,840 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Plc accumulated 0% or 17,166 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 469,935 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 108,489 are held by Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc Inc holds 358,575 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares to 577,685 shares, valued at $31.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 38,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 148.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 15.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.15 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $34.42 million for 12.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.47% EPS growth.