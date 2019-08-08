As Saia (SAIA) Stock Value Rose, Brant Point Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Brookstone Capital Management Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 29,473 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 32,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 4.46 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 106.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 47,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The hedge fund held 92,726 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 44,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 172,094 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,100 shares to 15,760 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 63,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,224 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.