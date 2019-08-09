As Saia (SAIA) Stock Rose, Holder American Century Companies Has Trimmed Stake by $364,658; Old Republic International Increases Stake in Ibm (IBM)

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 5,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 119,582 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 125,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 78,372 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 572,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.71 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 2.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 3.24 million shares to 6.96 million shares, valued at $348.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 233,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares to 545,400 shares, valued at $23.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).