As Saia (SAIA) Share Value Rose, Hodges Capital Management Increased Position by $464,515; Comerica (CMA) Shareholder Wealthtrust Fairport Has Increased Its Holding by $2.23 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 7,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 190,070 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 182,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 84,567 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 208.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 30,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 45,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 14,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 379,079 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,343 shares to 63,541 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,361 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 661,943 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated holds 33,863 shares. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 0.04% or 21,612 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). At Bancorporation holds 0.05% or 5,973 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 358,295 shares. 62,184 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg. Washington-based Parametric Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 8,276 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company reported 60,933 shares. 1.87 million were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. West Oak Cap Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 2,631 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc owns 172,579 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has 0.09% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 50,469 shares.

