As Saia (SAIA) Market Valuation Rose, Cortina Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $1.25 Million; Act Ii Management LP Lowered Take (TTWO) Position as Share Price Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 19,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 126,556 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18M, up from 106,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 179,073 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 51,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 1.42 million shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saia LTL Freight Opens New Missouri Terminal – GlobeNewswire” on October 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Trucking Spot Rates Continue to Trend Ahead of Seasonality – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Saia Inc (SAIA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saia Opens Terminal in New York State – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Opens Second Terminal in New York State – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “eSports Competitions are Becoming a Popular Phenomenon as Cash Prizes Grow – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two (TTWO) to Launch Borderlands 2 VR Game in December – Nasdaq” on October 12, 2018. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.