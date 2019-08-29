As Saia (SAIA) Market Valuation Rose, Congress Asset Management Company Boosted Position; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Declined, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Lowered Its Position by $6.40 Million

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 105.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 21,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 41,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 20,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 261,030 shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.31 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 2.97M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of stock was bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 374,751 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2,555 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 63,985 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 6,489 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 121,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 4,563 shares. Moreover, First Bank & Trust has 0.66% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 66,939 shares. Dubuque Bank And invested in 0% or 144 shares. First Long Island Ltd Llc has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 1,274 are held by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. Girard owns 0.33% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 27,234 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company owns 1.26M shares. 171,574 are held by Aqr Management Limited Liability Com. Transamerica reported 17 shares stake.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 20.74 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 3,587 shares to 21,623 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 42,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 809,016 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).