As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Valuation Declined, Eventide Asset Management Cut by $20.83 Million Its Stake; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Increases Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 805,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.04M, down from 936,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $150.72. About 601,304 shares traded or 66.89% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 20/04/2018 – Buffett bows out Sage moment […]; 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+; 13/03/2018 – Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead Holding $200 Gift Card Weekly lnstagram Contests To Celebrate Flagship Restaurant Opening; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS DUE TO SOME TRAVEL LOGISTICS ISSUES

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 266,233 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.59 million, up from 264,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 752,856 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 59,683 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $29.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 29,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Llc owns 137 shares. Asset Inc holds 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 516 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware accumulated 0.04% or 1,509 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated owns 212,885 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 0.21% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Dafna Capital Mgmt Llc reported 123,806 shares or 8.49% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Pnc Fincl Incorporated stated it has 545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. L & S Advisors holds 0.11% or 5,240 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 0.11% or 25,417 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.04% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 680,244 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 3,505 shares. Atria Invests Lc owns 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,039 shares. 31,600 were accumulated by Sectoral Asset. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 49,944 shares.

