As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Value Declined, Franklin Resources Has Increased Its Position; As Brunswick (BC) Stock Declined, Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $7.75 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 6,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.88M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $7.6 during the last trading session, reaching $159.37. About 266,926 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR INTRAVENOUS BREXANOLONE; 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 962,743 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08 million shares to 4.02M shares, valued at $489.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $74.57 million for 13.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 7.60 million shares to 9.00 million shares, valued at $282.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,108 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB).

