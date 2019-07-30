As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Price Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Decreased Holding; Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Skechers U S A (SKX) Position by $19.04 Million; Shares Declined

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 4,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 20,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.2. About 387,399 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS DUE TO SOME TRAVEL LOGISTICS ISSUES; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 14/05/2018 – Sage Gold Reports Latest Mill Run; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: PDUFA Date Set for Dec 19, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M; 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (SKX) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 576,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.68% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.74 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Skechers U S A Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 1.60 million shares traded. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has declined 2.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 26/04/2018 – Skechers Performance Receives Honors for Best Golf Shoe in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Limited Edition Skechers D’Lites & Toei Animation lnc’s One Piece Collection to Launch in the United States and Canada; 22/05/2018 – Skechers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Skechers USA Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKX); 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS Achieves New Quarterly Sales Record in First Quarter 2018; 26/03/2018 – Limited Edition Skechers D’Lites & Toei Animation Inc’s One Piece Collection to Launch in the United States and Canada; 20/03/2018 – Weldon Kirui Wins the 2018 Skechers Performance™ Los Angeles Marathon®; 14/03/2018 – Skechers Performance™ Returns for Its Third Year as Title Sponsor of the 2018 Skechers Performance™ Los Angeles Marathon®; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 74C

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.37 million shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $79.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 95,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,210 shares to 15,216 shares, valued at $27.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.