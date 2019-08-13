As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Price Declined, Eventide Asset Management Cut Stake by $20.83 Million; As Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Decreased Position by $3.40 Billion

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 805,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.04 million, down from 936,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $165.04. About 336,286 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage Intacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 206 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 billion, down from 496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.08. About 3.06 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25 shares to 2,586 shares, valued at $368.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

