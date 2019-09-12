As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Declined, Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lowered by $358,131 Its Holding; Air Prod. & Chem. (APD) Market Value Rose While Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Its Stake

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Air Prod. & Chem. (APD) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 9,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 138,544 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.36M, down from 148,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Air Prod. & Chem. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 492,316 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 3,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $646,000, down from 5,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $161.58. About 87,135 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Adj EPS 14.22p; 13/03/2018 – Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead Holding $200 Gift Card Weekly lnstagram Contests To Celebrate Flagship Restaurant Opening; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co reported 16,133 shares stake. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Finance has 0.17% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 254,273 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 61,745 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 24,882 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,111 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Carroll Fincl stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nicholas Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 77,616 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 2,159 shares. 300 were reported by Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Fiera Cap holds 300,804 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Co invested in 2,077 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 5,700 shares.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,260 shares to 37,360 shares, valued at $22.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 112,920 shares to 814,616 shares, valued at $90.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle I (NYSE:JLL) by 81,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $510.67M for 24.13 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.