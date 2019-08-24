As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shares Declined, Holder Eventide Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Rench Wealth Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Upped by $321,382

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 805,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.04M, down from 936,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.3. About 484,522 shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – HAS BEEN LATE IN PREPARATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS DUE TO TRANSITION ISSUES FOLLOWING CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NOVEMBER 2017; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold – Commences Extraction – 175E Stope; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,310 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank reported 116,851 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Llc reported 1.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gm Advisory Group reported 15,112 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Comm Limited reported 891,064 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Incorporated holds 21,234 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Pure Financial Advisors reported 2,410 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 712,131 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Indiana-based Old National Bank In has invested 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 69,714 were reported by Everence Capital Management Inc. Amer Group Inc Incorporated holds 1.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.66 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Firm Inc invested in 4,410 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.84% or 1.47M shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 523,123 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $20.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 17,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos holds 569,930 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0% stake. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,805 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Td Asset has invested 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Janney Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% or 3,329 shares. 1.46 million are held by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon. Brinker Capital Inc has 0.04% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 6,771 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,485 shares in its portfolio. 19,321 were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Co. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 6,214 shares. Oak Ridge Invs, a Illinois-based fund reported 120,695 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,684 shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated stated it has 12,882 shares.