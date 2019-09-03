As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shares Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Increased Stake; As Franklin Resources (BEN) Market Valuation Declined, Price Michael F Has Upped Position

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.34% or $10.88 during the last trading session, reaching $160.79. About 536,960 shares traded or 54.82% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Sage Foundation Donates Sage Business Cloud People Technology to Non-Profits; 13/04/2018 – British software firm Sage cuts FY revenue growth forecast

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 3.93 million shares traded or 29.49% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. charges former Alphabet engineer with stealing self-driving car secrets – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Sage Therapeutics a Good Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Svcs invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). California State Teachers Retirement owns 77,043 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Nicholas Investment Ltd Partnership owns 80,178 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 3 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 36 shares. 85,400 are owned by Swiss National Bank. Us Natl Bank De has 1,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys, Utah-based fund reported 9,227 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 221,382 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 362 shares. Ra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 384,001 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 1,633 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Sei Invs Com holds 56,039 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares to 999,246 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank And, a Missouri-based fund reported 158 shares. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 6,287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv has 78 shares. 18,715 are owned by Jlb Assocs. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 202,781 shares. M&R Mgmt holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Van Eck Corp stated it has 661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 21,733 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 138,482 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company stated it has 17,179 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 292,664 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.56% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 8.64 million shares. City Hldgs owns 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 210 shares.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Templeton Global Income Fund (â€œGIMâ€) Announces Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (â€œTEIâ€) Announces Distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.