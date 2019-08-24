As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Raised Stake; Philadelphia Trust Company Boosted Its Hess (HES) Holding by $555,300 as Market Value Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 25.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 9,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 46,096 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 36,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.86% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 3.43 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.3. About 484,522 shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage Intacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: PDUFA Date Set for Dec 19, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 20/04/2018 – Buffett bows out Sage moment […]; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. 442 shares were bought by MCMANUS DAVID, worth $25,079. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Checki Terrence J.. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by CHASE RODNEY F. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Shares for $25,079 were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 116,474 shares to 29,651 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 27,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,605 shares, and cut its stake in Embassy Bancorp Inc (EMYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,880 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 11,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,213 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.