As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Market Value Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Has Lowered Position by $8.24 Million; As First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Share Price Rose, Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Holding by $798,552

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 33,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 629,697 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25 million, down from 662,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 352,117 shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $7.6 during the last trading session, reaching $159.37. About 276,658 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 22/03/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Innovative Technology Grants to Cornell University and The Sage Colleges in New York State; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Innersight Entertainment Introduces Book Two in Seven-Part Sage Alexander Series; 13/03/2018 – Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead Holding $200 Gift Card Weekly lnstagram Contests To Celebrate Flagship Restaurant Opening; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 08/03/2018 – Kriti Sharma: Sharma, an engineering leader at London-based Sage, has become a leading voice about the importance of building ethical AI. 13/ #IWD2018

Since March 18, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $141,869 activity. $4,269 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by Ach J Wickliffe. Shares for $4,245 were bought by kramer william j on Wednesday, April 10. 300 shares were bought by olszewski richard e, worth $7,797. $6,199 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R. Berta Vince bought $33,675 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. On Monday, July 1 PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 258 shares.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $54.62M for 11.61 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 11,667 shares to 74,960 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 19,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 185,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $34.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 540,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.