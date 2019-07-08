As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Has Cut by $53.44 Million Its Stake; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Js Capital Management Has Upped Position by $19.68 Million

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 336,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,676 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99 million, down from 505,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $179.09. About 210,426 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group Lowers FY 2018 Growth Expectations After Slow 1H; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 01/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 2; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.11. About 419,595 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiera has 0.19% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 312,883 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 151 shares stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 199,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 1,056 were accumulated by Us National Bank De. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 30,887 shares. Hood River Cap Mgmt Lc has 350,368 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 2.67 million shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0% or 1,626 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 77,043 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 32,864 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 36 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc holds 6,214 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% or 952,068 shares. 6,251 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.45 million activity. $1.01M worth of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares were sold by FRATES JAMES M.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 419,833 shares to 514,407 shares, valued at $32.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 275,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 earnings per share, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

