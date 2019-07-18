As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Market Valuation Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Has Cut Stake by $53.44 Million; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increased Its Centene (CNC) Stake by $1.99 Million as Share Value Declined

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 336,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,676 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99M, down from 505,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $185.82. About 212,240 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 10/04/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS SPOKESWOMAN CONFIRMS CANCELLATION IN EMAIL; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p; 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 37,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 39,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 4.88M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 earnings per share, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). L & S Advsr has invested 0.11% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 1,633 were reported by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 4,865 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 2.67 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Schroder Mgmt has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Artal Gp owns 125,000 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.21 million shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 4,624 are held by Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc. Barclays Public Limited Liability invested in 2,078 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 8.31 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 221,382 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 419,833 shares to 514,407 shares, valued at $32.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.45 million activity. $3.44M worth of stock was sold by Kanes Stephen on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 22,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Homrich And Berg holds 69,206 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny reported 41,410 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.84% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 701,186 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 71,423 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,400 are held by Sandy Spring Bancshares. Magnetar Lc invested in 0.18% or 134,513 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vantage Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 779,020 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 7,430 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 183,892 shares.