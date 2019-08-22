As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Lowered by $643,314 Its Holding; Longwood Capital Partners Holding in Immunomedics (IMMU) Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 742,546 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 2,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 6,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $168.23. About 241,093 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application To U.S. FDA For Intravenous Brexanolone In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 20/04/2018 – Buffett bows out Sage moment […]; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – HAS BEEN LATE IN PREPARATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS DUE TO TRANSITION ISSUES FOLLOWING CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NOVEMBER 2017; 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,381 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Com owns 25,417 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,039 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 300 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 100 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 1,624 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 600,000 were accumulated by Farallon Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Vanguard owns 4.57M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 48,684 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 2,390 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 9,115 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 16,334 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Gru Incorporated has 1,060 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Amalgamated Bank holds 11,044 shares.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sage Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Manufacturers Prioritizing Investment in Technology and New Markets in Response to Canada-US Trade Relationship, Sage Research Finds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.77M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rudman Errol M holds 0.45% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 35,000 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru stated it has 1,214 shares. 2,750 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bank & Trust. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp reported 10,044 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 900 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 55,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Group Llp reported 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 41,914 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 494,044 shares. Moody Bancorp Division has 266 shares. Legal & General Pcl holds 71,695 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. 100,301 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. 1.54 million shares were bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, worth $18.74M.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.