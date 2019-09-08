As Sage Therapeutics (Call) (SAGE) Stock Declined, Credit Suisse Ag Upped Stake; As Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose, Brookside Capital Management Lowered by $11.09 Million Its Position

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 10,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 17,958 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.39M, down from 28,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 202,643 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) (SAGE) by 183.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 53,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 82,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 28,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $156.47. About 472,978 shares traded or 32.96% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – IS PARTNERING WITH PAYPAL TO ENABLE FASTER AND SIMPLER PAYMENT OPTIONS; 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.82M for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

