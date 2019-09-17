As Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Valuation Rose, Srb Raised by $883,500 Its Stake; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Market Valuation Declined While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $439,922

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 3,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $377,000, down from 8,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $96.64. About 1.15M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.99. About 34,340 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 20,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 2.17M shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 13,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 45,925 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 358,875 shares. Dean Investment Associates Ltd Liability Co stated it has 34,820 shares. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc invested in 21,727 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 5,005 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 11,393 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 64 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 21 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 98 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 47,000 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $83.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,818 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Safety Insurance Group’s Q3 Earnings Soar on Lower Insurance Losses and Taxes – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Underwriting Results Help Safety Insurance Book a Profit in the Fourth Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.95 million for 28.76 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 150,100 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $17.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 1.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 10,295 shares in its portfolio. Rdl Financial stated it has 1.86% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Patten Patten Tn stated it has 5,405 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Matarin Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 23,299 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 73,359 are held by Banque Pictet & Cie. Colony Limited Liability Co holds 6,847 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 14,364 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Enterprise Svcs Corporation holds 0% or 119 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 0.04% or 22,654 shares. Blackrock owns 10.36 million shares. 1.34M were reported by Merian Global (Uk). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 222,623 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Finance has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 22,415 shares.