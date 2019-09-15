As Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Stock Value Rose, Srb Has Raised Holding by $883,500; Holder Tortoise Investment Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 37,084 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,430 shares to 10,992 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Arbella begins offering an unusual type of insurance â€” cyberbullying – Boston Business Journal” on October 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Solid Underwriting Results Help Safety Insurance Book a Profit in the Fourth Quarter – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Scholastic Corp (SCHL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $395.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) by 390,354 shares to 136,724 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 5,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Maryland Qlt Mun Inc (NMY).