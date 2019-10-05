As Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Share Value Rose, Srb Has Increased Position by $883,500; Intelsat Sa (I) Stock Value Rose While Arbiter Partners Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $100.29. About 32,899 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 533,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 647,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 591,520 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,591 shares to 2,405 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,724 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 964 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 10,967 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Grp holds 0% or 499 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability stated it has 18,479 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 3,239 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 64 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 35,900 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Century Inc holds 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 16,395 shares. Qs Investors stated it has 0.04% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 1,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 4,878 shares. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Captrust Advsrs has 1,175 shares.

