As Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Share Price Rose, Srb Lifted by $883,500 Its Position; Wedgewood Partners Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Increased by $24.84 Million as Share Value Declined

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.49. About 29,929 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 776,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,430 shares to 10,992 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of stock.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 95,645 shares to 563,666 shares, valued at $64.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 513,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,800 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).