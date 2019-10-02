As Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Market Valuation Rose, Srb Upped by $883,500 Its Stake; Travelers Cos (TRV) Market Value Rose While Srb Decreased by $335,995 Its Position

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 2,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 3,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486,000, down from 5,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $145.55. About 1.17M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $100.17. About 45,956 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.35 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $147.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4,916 shares to 7,196 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostic Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,885 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Aperio Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Co has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 8,781 shares. Smithfield Communications has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 32,654 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 1,242 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,967 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 450 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Lc invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). 2,336 were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 4,584 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 5,005 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Prtn, New York-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Meeder Asset has 0.02% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 3,239 shares.

