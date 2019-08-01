As Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Prospector Partners Raised Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sfmg Decreased Position by $428,980 as Share Price Declined

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 17,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $98.66. About 50,840 shares traded or 37.35% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 1,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47M shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,600 shares to 84,700 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,150 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.07% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Us State Bank De accumulated 379 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 5,400 shares. Geode Management Ltd Co invested in 0% or 189,481 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.15M shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has 14,974 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,268 shares. Strs Ohio has 10,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 288 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 5,626 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of America De reported 16,060 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 35,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 74.43 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.