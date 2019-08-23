As Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Prospector Partners Has Increased Stake; As Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Stock Price Declined, Fred Alger Management Has Lowered Position by $1.48 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 21,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 178,008 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 199,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 238,360 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX TO ADVANCE STUDY TO SECOND, HIGHER-DOSE COHORT; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma 1Q EPS 62c; 23/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Filing and FDA Clearance of an Investigational New Drug Application for DTX401, a Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type la; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA; 17/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC – Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 April 17, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX – IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 17,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 17,148 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 10,800 shares to 50,800 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 121,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). 45,925 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity invested in 0.01% or 16,320 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 1,601 shares. 66,300 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 900 shares. Wellington Grp Llp invested in 6.38 million shares. Cap Impact Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.7% or 37,858 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 598 shares. 495,409 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Macquarie Group holds 666,732 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 1.86M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 138,379 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 19,301 shares. Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 127,081 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 18,200 shares to 84,900 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,700 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).