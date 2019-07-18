As Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Stock Rose, Prospector Partners Has Lifted Its Position by $1.46 Million; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Share Price Declined While Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Cut Holding

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 81,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 568,491 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – WYNN: HAGENBUCH WITHDRAWS CANDIDACY FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts board member at center of proxy battle won’t seek re-election; second director resigns; 07/05/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS GAMING COMMISSION SAYS IT ALLOWS REMOVAL OF STEVE WYNN’S NAME FROM WYNN RESORTS LTD’S WYNN.O CASINO LICENSE; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Further Changes to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Plans to Add New Directors in Coming Month; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Elaine Wynn’s ‘Withhold-The-Vote’ Campaign Against Director John J. Hagenbuch Is ‘Misguided’; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Appoints Three New Independent Directors; 23/05/2018 – Wynn shareholders reject executive compensation plan; 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn Cashes Out, Wynn Resorts Climbs — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – AVOCET MINING PLC – GORDON WYLIE AND JIM WYNN HAVE ALSO TENDERED THEIR RESIGNATIONS AS DIRECTORS OF THE BOARD OF AVOCET, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 17,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $95.96. About 13,717 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 14.51% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP reported 11,571 shares stake. 4.06 million were accumulated by Capital Ww. 1,100 are owned by Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,675 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 39 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 71,009 shares. 501,057 were accumulated by Legal General Gru Public Limited Company. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 437,490 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moore Management Lp accumulated 150,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 8,194 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $161.49M for 22.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.83% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 140,200 shares to 176,401 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,148 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,150 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity accumulated 4,410 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 14,810 shares. Srb Corporation owns 1.54M shares or 12.6% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 9,861 shares stake. Principal Group reported 122,831 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 34,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel stated it has 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 415 shares. Davenport Limited Liability has 29,273 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 14,346 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Navellier & Associate Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 6,714 shares.