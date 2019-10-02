As Sabre (SABR) Stock Rose, Holder Vanguard Group Lowered Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Upped Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 363,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 28.28M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627.82 million, down from 28.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.97. About 1.82M shares traded or 18.10% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 09/04/2018 – 5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Gold SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – lnterjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 195,436 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49 million, up from 111,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 2.28 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Management has 100,726 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% or 25,792 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.05% or 352,540 shares. Fdx invested in 0.05% or 17,110 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.39M shares. Wexford LP owns 70,506 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.4% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 28,389 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 48,411 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 30 shares. 224,999 are owned by Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.25% or 680,187 shares. Amer Century Cos has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 329,730 shares to 145,270 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbl Merger Corp Iv by 310,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,860 shares, and cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.25M for 30.51 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 256,082 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 461,829 shares. Blair William Il owns 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 9,848 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 74,313 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 13,807 shares. Numerixs Technologies stated it has 5,700 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon has 3.54 million shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 3.06 million shares or 1.32% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 26,988 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.08% or 107,527 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). State Street reported 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).