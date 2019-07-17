As Sabre (SABR) Stock Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Has Boosted Holding by $5.20 Million; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Market Value Rose While Garrison Financial Decreased Its Stake by $1.59 Million

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 15,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,098 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 54,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 320,664 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. It closed at $23.18 lastly. It is down 15.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%; 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 08/03/2018 – lnterjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 81.8% VS 96.3%

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 20,829 shares to 57,905 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 5,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.75 million for 19.22 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,763 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. The New York-based M&R Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hartford Invest Management holds 0.04% or 12,686 shares. Creative Planning holds 10,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,458 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 141,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 32,843 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 649,285 were accumulated by Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Co. Bb&T reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 375 shares. Ifrah Fincl Serv reported 2,084 shares stake. Avalon Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 30,819 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.38% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.24 million shares to 8.38M shares, valued at $691.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 180,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,965 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).