As Sabre (SABR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Archon Capital Management Cut Stake by $4.11 Million; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Cut Servicenow (NOW) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 195,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 97,257 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 292,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 575,932 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER LEADING UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY POSITIVE CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 29/05/2018 – BARCLAYS BANK – BARCLAYS BANK, ACTING THROUGH ITS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER FOR SABRE INSURANCE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 07/03/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 01/05/2018 – SABRE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.53, EST. $1.42

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $301.1. About 703,883 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 55.56% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SABR’s profit will be $43.96 million for 36.22 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 418,580 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Ltd Com has invested 1.62% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Shelton Capital Mgmt has 315 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 800,817 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Highvista Strategies Limited Company. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 65,613 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 157,436 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc holds 973,218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 41,825 are owned by Stephens Ar. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.02% or 28.64M shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management holds 38,820 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc stated it has 186,576 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 7,601 shares stake. Stifel owns 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 27,991 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $38.57 million activity. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06M was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of stock or 6,884 shares. Another trade for 7,397 shares valued at $1.63M was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. Shares for $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01M.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $420.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.