As Sabre (SABR) Share Price Declined, Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Holding; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lowered Citigroup (C) Position by $812,510

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31M, down from 419,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 6.07 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 245,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.54M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 879,336 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.53; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER LEADING UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY POSITIVE CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 68.5% VS 69.3%; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.69 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 219,683 shares to 5,387 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 143,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,300 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).