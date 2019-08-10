As Sabre (SABR) Market Valuation Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Raised Its Position; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Rose, Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Stake by $18.63 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 1.43M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 09/04/2018 – 5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Gold SABRE Awards; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 245,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 749,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.10M, up from 504,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 1.57 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 7,999 shares to 411,047 shares, valued at $84.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 154,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,200 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Geode Cap Management reported 0.14% stake. Eagle Asset reported 68,920 shares stake. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.16% or 8,166 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks owns 357,104 shares. Howard Management reported 147,352 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 24,425 shares. 35,790 were accumulated by Oakbrook Limited Co. Central Bankshares holds 1.33% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 78,087 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc reported 3,245 shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 9,512 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation owns 603 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motco reported 79,083 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 165,413 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fintech Focus Rewind: The 1 Thing Every Executive Should Do When Considering Some Sort Of M&A – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Owner Bets on Mortgage Digitization – The Wall Street Journal” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Largest-Cap Growth Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 124,685 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Limited Liability holds 28,750 shares. Jane Street Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.39% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 21,237 were reported by Dupont Capital Management. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 0.01% or 103,762 shares. Proshare stated it has 24,149 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 2,300 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of invested in 0% or 500 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 97,223 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).