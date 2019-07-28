As Sabre (SABR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed Its Stake by $340,830; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Increased Position in Novagold Res (NG) as Stock Value Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 16,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,880 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 81,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 841,404 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 514,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 742,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 1.10 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 90,154 shares to 369,130 shares, valued at $29.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 5.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.91 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SABR’s profit will be $43.96M for 37.22 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.