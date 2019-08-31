As Sabre Corp. (SABR) Valuation Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Lifted by $5.20 Million Its Stake; Springowl Associates Boosted Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding by $527,500 as Stock Value Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 08/03/2018 – lnterjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 1.54 million shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sabre (SABR) to Challenge DoJ Farelogix Lawsuit – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre Rides on Partnerships, Renews Croatia Airlines Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre’s High Spending Continues To Challenge Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.68 million shares to 7.69M shares, valued at $306.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:AXS) by 454,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.85M shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru has 2.31M shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 197,757 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 193,332 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 2.38 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.03% or 970,345 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny holds 2.62M shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability invested in 25,000 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Natixis reported 78,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 51,664 shares. Fort Lp owns 27,739 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jefferies Lc accumulated 35,046 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. 5,000 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Harris Timothy J bought $51,620. $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Davis Elliot S. The insider Powers Elizabeth C bought 2,000 shares worth $36,340. $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Kramer Kevin B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 277 shares. 1.73M are owned by Fincl Bank Of America De. The New York-based Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 119,012 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.17M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 116,357 shares stake. Bain Equity Ltd has invested 0.16% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 42 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Illinois-based Grp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Raymond James & Assocs owns 40,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).