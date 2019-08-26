As Sabre Corp. (SABR) Market Value Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Position by $13.24 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Lowered by $1.82 Million Its Stake

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 630,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 18.91 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404.54 million, up from 18.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 158,920 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – SABRE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.53, EST. $1.42; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Net $87.9M; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GIVEN THIS GWP FOR YEAR TO 30 APRIL 2018 IS DOWN YEAR ON YEAR BY AROUND 5% AT £69.8M; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 34,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 613,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.13M, down from 647,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 5.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Menta Lc has 0.53% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.36% or 2.97M shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Eagle Asset owns 103,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd invested in 0.01% or 965,542 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 14,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sound Shore Management Ct reported 7.64M shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc has 12,562 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 800,817 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Tn accumulated 79 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 193,484 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 570,565 shares to 4.56 million shares, valued at $204.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. by 262,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Ok holds 107,876 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.61% or 39,640 shares. Stillwater Invest Ltd Llc holds 72,910 shares. Sterling Management Ltd holds 3.05M shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. The California-based West Oak Limited Liability Com has invested 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc reported 13,558 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 37,892 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Butensky Cohen Fincl Security reported 46,912 shares stake. Altrinsic Limited invested in 28,040 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 366,926 shares. Zacks Invest holds 2.03 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd owns 45,568 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Notis accumulated 31,910 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Co stated it has 3.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 13,452 shares to 43,251 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

