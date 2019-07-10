As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Cut by $937,745 Its Stake; General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Ar Asset Management Raised Stake by $790,500 as Valuation Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 49,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 279,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 217,769 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 1.67 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,618 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability. 42,102 are held by Charter Trust Company. Clark Cap Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 735,572 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 131,138 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1.01 million were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Wade G W & Inc has 9,754 shares. Piershale Financial Grp Inc owns 4,794 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cumberland Prtnrs Limited reported 40,591 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Schmidt P J Management has invested 0.24% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Raymond James Services Advsr owns 594,831 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 298,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 167,038 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Gateway Advisers Ltd has 262,769 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 9,474 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 22,074 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Moreover, Landscape Capital Management Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 113,656 shares. Jnba Finance accumulated 0% or 220 shares. Northern accumulated 4.93M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 109,032 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 26,331 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Bluecrest Management reported 10,077 shares.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $86.16M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,079 shares to 35,239 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,145 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).