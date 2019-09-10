As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Wedbush Securities Has Trimmed Stake by $378,955; Central Bank & Trust Co Decreased Stake in Marriott Intl Class A (MAR) by $2.25 Million

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (MAR) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 17,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 5,962 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 23,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $131.42. About 868,521 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 19,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 17,319 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 37,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 1.50 million shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marriott’s (MAR) Brand Debuts in Oman, Opens W Muscat Hotel – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “October 11th Options Now Available For Marriott International (MAR) – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Share Price Has Gained 79% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese woman in Mar-a-Lago trespassing case: ‘I don’t know why I’m here’ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $481.17M for 21.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,660 shares to 55,040 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Trustmark Bank & Trust Department holds 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 113 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 31,288 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 8,306 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 462 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Manhattan owns 570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 34,505 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Co stated it has 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.1% or 764,040 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 15,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemus Limited Co owns 10,000 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 27.49M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Heitman Real Est Secs Limited Company has 0.69% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 809,639 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 402,746 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America has 0.28% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 164,557 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 93,165 shares. Forward Management Lc holds 525,000 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 1,002 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp. M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Edge Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 400 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Oakworth Capital Incorporated stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.05M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.