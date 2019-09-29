As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Share Value Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Decreased by $711,094 Its Holding; Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose While Lpl Financial Boosted by $845,131 Its Holding

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 769 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 4,392 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 3,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 37,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 14,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 884,897 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “AutoZone (AZO) Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Commercial Sales – Zacks.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Sleepy Session as Earnings Lurk Ahead – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 31,859 shares to 412,925 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 13,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,012 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos Capital Lp has 977 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank accumulated 80 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 438 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 729 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. 4,950 were accumulated by Midas Management Corp. Pdts Limited Liability reported 13,008 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,342 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 21,697 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Com owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 195,110 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.03% or 1,440 shares. King Luther Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,371 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 13,780 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund owns 512 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Company Il owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Valley National Bancorp (VLY) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Piper likes Edwards Lifesciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays mostly bullish on healthcare REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; Declares Common Dividend; Receives Affirmed S&P Ratings and Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.06M for 12.19 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.