As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Share Price Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Position; Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Holder Logan Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $3.28 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 70.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 18,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 26,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.46. About 465,954 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS)

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (SBRA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 28,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 387,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 358,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 472,275 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 68,752 shares to 98,057 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Cp (NYSE:UTX) by 10,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $265.34M for 6.04 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.03% or 4,162 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 6,605 shares. Frontier Capital Communications Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 152,300 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) has 1,722 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,565 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.06% or 43,839 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.08% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 8,868 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Principal Finance Group Incorporated Inc owns 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 66,327 shares. Macquarie Gp owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brinker Inc holds 0.02% or 3,067 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.06% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Iron Mountain (IRM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT sinks 3.2% after cutting guidance on lease termination – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT: 9.4% Covered Yield, Strong Portfolio, Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Sabra Has In Common With The 2 Senior Housing REITs That Cut Their Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.