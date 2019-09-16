As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Market Valuation Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Decreased Holding by $711,094; Destination Wealth Management Has Boosted Position in Walmart (WMT) by $363,220

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 123,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, up from 119,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.47. About 2.16M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 15/03/2018 – Former executive claims Walmart overstated sales; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 07/05/2018 – Walmart said on it would restrict opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply; 11/04/2018 – WALMART TO START SELLING SOYLENT MEAL REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 16/03/2018 – WALMART DEAL MAY PUSH THE VALUATION OF FLIPKART TO ABOUT $20 BILLION, UP FROM ABOUT $12 BILLION LAST YEAR- BLOOMBERG, CITING

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 37,426 shares as the company's stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 14,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 335,265 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 28,020 shares to 24,524 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,677 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 218,258 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.07 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.